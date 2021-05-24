newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

Looking to boost local industry, EDA OK's $200,000 in incentives

By SAM WILMES samuel.wilmes@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 3 days ago

The Faribault Economic Development Authority on Thursday made $200,000 available for an incentives program intended to spark manufacturing, food processing and warehousing and distribution development within city limits. The incentives are up to $100,000, and awards are expected to come in the form of either forgivable loans, revolving loans or...

www.southernminn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Faribault, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eda#Interest Rates#Personal Property#Incentives#Business Development#Community Development#Project Development#Eda Ok#Faribault Eda#Businesses#Economic Investment#Investments#Industries#Advanced Manufacturing#Equipment Purchases#Food Processing#Offset#Programming#Applicants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Minimum Wage
Related
Merrillville, INChicago Tribune

Merrillville OKs incentives for business growth at Ameriplex business park; Domino’s plans $50M investment

Makers of pizza, pasta and turbochargers are looking to move into the Ameriplex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville, bringing more than 300 new permanent jobs and some 300 temporary construction jobs together. Merrillville Town Council approved resolutions granting financial incentives to Domino’s Pizza, Quality Pasta, Turbonetics and Crow...
Politicsminnesota93.com

Republicans say unemployment benefit “top-off” is paying people not to work, causing worker shortages

Walz administration officials deny Republicans allegations that Minnesota has loosened work-search requirements for those drawing unemployment benefits. Mazeppa Republican Steve Drazkowski says the governor’s COVID emergency order eliminated it, and the state is “paying people not to work”:. “This is debilitating to the work culture of our state. It’s debilitating...
Agricultureagnetwest.com

NIFA Invests Nearly $9 Million in Plant Breeding Research

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) made a significant investment in plant breeding research. NIFA has invested nearly $9 million dollars in 22 different plant breeding research projects through its Agriculture and Food Research Initiative program. NIFA director Dr. Carrie Castille said that the projects will help to advance crop production efficiency and product quality.
Small Businessspmetrowire.com

Grants available for small businesses impacted by pandemic

Applications are now being accepted for the Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant. The program will award $420 million to small businesses impacted by the pandemic through the Wisconsin Dept of Revenue in collaboration with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. The grant will provide an award of $5,000 to as...
Public Healthmetroatlantaceo.com

FEMA Publishes New Local Government Solutions Guides for COVID-19 and Beyond

FEMA announces the release of three "Local Government Solutions Guides for COVID-19 and Beyond" (Local Solutions Guides). The intention of these guides is to provide background on the various solutions communities are pursuing to provide local government services in the face of COVID-19 related budget shortfalls and public health considerations. The guides cover the topics of adaptive design, grants management capacity, and alternative public service solutions. They offer general guidance and link to resources to provide readers an opportunity to dive further into solutions that best suit their community. The Local Solutions Guides were developed in partnership with the Economic Development Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as non-government partners such as the Government Finance Officers Association, National Association of Counties, National Emergency Management Association, International City/County Management Association, and the American Planning Association.
Economymilehighcre.com

ABC Releases 2021 Workforce Development Survey

ABC released the 2021 Workforce Development Survey this week. Workforce Development is a priority for ABC. America’s economic engine is fueled by a workforce equipped with durable and transferable skill sets. Apprenticeship and career technical education provide the right tools to our nation’s workforce to not only build the places where Americans live, work, heal, play and learn, but also cultivate long-lasting and rewarding career opportunities. Survey highlights include:
Energy Industrygoverning.com

The Skilled Workforce the Clean Energy Economy Will Need

President Biden has made it clear that clean energy is the central pillar to U.S. economic recovery. His plan addresses the climate crisis while simultaneously creating jobs for American workers. The president is not alone: States, utility companies, the transportation sector and other businesses are committed to the future of clean energy. As our country advances to clean energy on a large scale, it needs a skilled workforce to meet these goals in both the public and private sectors.
Dunkirk, NYObserver

IDA OKs tax incentives for freezer project

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has given final approval regarding tax breaks for a new multi-million freezer storage company in the town of Dunkirk. On Tuesday, the county IDA heard from Matt Ryder, managing principal with Americold Freezer, LLC. “Americold does projects like this all over the world and I’ve help them do a lot of these projects. I can tell you that our experience for this project in Dunkirk was one of the best we’ve had in a very long time,” he said.
Small Businessroi-nj.com

EDA reopens preregistration for Phase 4 of Small Business Grant program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority reopened preregistration for Phase 4 of its Small Business Emergency Assistance Grant Program on Wednesday morning — but, please note, if you already have registered for the grant program, you do not need to register again. Small business owners and nonprofits that have not...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Business Journal

$28M in small business grants available through Business Oregon

Business Oregon has announced its final round of grants for small businesses affected by Covid-19 from a $100 million fund. The money was allocated by the Oregon Legislative Emergency Board, and the state economic development agency said Monday the final $28 million of its Operational Cost Assistance grants will be available for businesses with 100 or fewer employees for rent and other needs. The grants are mainly aimed at restaurants, bars, gyms and personal services that were affected by the pandemic and Covid-related restrictions.
EconomyPosted by
Bensalem Times

Unemployment benefit work search requirements to restart in July

Work search requirements for individuals receiving unemployment benefits will restart the week of July 11, with individuals to begin certifying on July 18 that they have looked for work during the previous week. “As more Pennsylvanians become vaccinated and our case count continues to decline, workers can more safely return...
Los Angeles County, CAlaedc.org

EV funding in Governor Newsom’s budget will create jobs, address climate change, address equity and grow local industry

Los Angeles (May 24, 2021)– The Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC), as a champion and catalyst for an equitable, sustainable and resilient economy, supports Governor Newsom’s proposed investments in zero-emissions transportation in the May Revision to the California state budget. The investment recognizes that moving swiftly to reduce Greenhouse Gases (GHGs) is essential to limit the damage of climate change, positions California to grow well-paying jobs, strengthens a future-forward competitive green industry, and provides health benefits for all.
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Cities look at ways to boost tourism

LANCASTER —The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale will explore ways to attract tourism to the Antelope Valley via a partnership similar to Destination Lancaster but on a regional scale. Lancaster established Destination Lancaster — a tourism business improvement district — in 2012 to increase overnight stays in the city. “This...
Small Businesshngnews.com

Apply for small business recovery grants now through June 7

Applications for up to $420 million in new Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are open now through 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 7. The Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grants program is a collaboration between the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and...
Monroe, MIMonroe Evening News

Seaway incentive program expected to boost soybean exports at Monroe

Janna Fritz, chief executive officer for the Michigan Soybean Committee, recently spoke with Brownfield Ag News about a new partnership in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway that is expected to boost agricultural exports at ports like the Port of Monroe. The Gateway Incentive Program is offering a 50 percent reduction...
Millboro, VAtherecorderonline.com

EDA to begin new grant incentive program

MILLBORO — New businesses or those looking to expand will soon have another potential funding source. Last Wednesday, the Bath County Economic Development Authority voted unanimously to start a new grant program. Applications for the “2021 Bath County EDA Start-up and Expansion Reimbursement Grant Incentive Program” will be released Tuesday, June 1. The application deadline will be Friday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.; grants will be awarded Thursday, Sept. 16 and grant awards will be available Friday, ...