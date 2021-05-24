newsbreak-logo
Alex Rodriguez ready for 'new beginning' amid Ben Affleck/J-Lo rumors

By Jesse Pantuosco
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 3 days ago
It’s been an eventful few months in the life of Alex Rodriguez. It was reported in March that A-Rod and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez were calling off their engagement. The two denied that rumor, only to cut ties a month later. Since then, Rodriguez has splurged on an NBA franchise (the Minnesota Timberwolves) while his pop-star ex appears to be getting back together with actor Ben Affleck (the two were recently spotted in Miami), who she dated from 2002-04.

610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

J Lo
Ben Affleck
Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Timberwolves, Lynx confirm sale to Alex Rodriguez group

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx confirmed their sale on Friday to baseball great Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore. "Glen Taylor has reached an agreement with Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez regarding the sale and future ownership of the Timberwolves and Lynx. The transaction will close following league approval, beginning the transition of ownership and a new chapter of Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx basketball," the teams said in a news release.
TV Showsfoxwilmington.com

‘Jeopardy!’ fans stunned by ‘Bennifer’ clue in episode filmed weeks before J. Lo, Ben Affleck’s reunion

“Jeopardy!” fans were in disbelief Friday night as the episode filmed weeks prior to its airing appeared to predict Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion. The popular game show’s first clue of the night quizzed contestants on which celebrity couple was known to the public as “Bennifer.” Pop culture diehards know the answer is Lopez and Affleck and went wild on Twitter, given the former engaged couple’s meetups and Montana vacation in recent weeks.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore officially reach agreement on buying Wolves, Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore officially reached an agreement with Glen Taylor on the $1.5 billion purchase of the Timberwolves and Lynx, the franchises announced Friday. The announcement was expected after the sides came to the agreement Thursday and made it...
NBABBC

Minnesota Timberwolves: Ex-MLB star Alex Rodriguez agrees takeover

Retired Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez and businessman Marc Lore have reached a deal to buy National Basketball Association (NBA) team Minnesota Timberwolves. The agreement is subject to approval by the NBA's board of governors. It also includes the purchase of Women's NBA team Minnesota Lynx. The deal struck...
MLBPosted by
E! News

Jennifer Lopez Gives a Nod to Ben Affleck While Celebrating Her "Favorite" Album

Watch: Alex Rodriguez's Family Dinner Features Empty Seats After J.Lo Split. Well, someone's got someone feeling nostalgic... On Thursday, May 13, Jennifer Lopez posted on her Instagram page a video montage promoting her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, which featured songs were inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck, her ex-fiancé with whom she recently reunited after ending her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo's post included clips of just herself from the music video "Jenny From the Block," which stars the actor.
Celebritieswild941.com

Alex Rodriguez Missing J-Lo, Leaves Empty Table Setting For Her

Alex Rodriguez seems to be leaving a spot at his dinner table for someone special to show up after posting a photo with his daughters surrounded by a lot of food. The 45-year-old former Yankees star player sat in between his daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, but he appeared to have left table settings and three empty chairs, which would have once been filled by his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her two children.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Alex Rodriguez Group Reaches Agreement to Buy Timberwolves for $1.5B

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez reportedly has a deal in place to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Glen Taylor has agreed to sell the Timberwolves to an ownership group led by Rodriguez and tech entrepreneur Marc Lore for $1.5 billion. Taylor announced...
Violent Crimesfoxbangor.com

Diddy Posts Throwback Pic with J Lo Amid Her Reunion with Ben Affleck

Diddy’s at it again, seemingly shooting his shot with his ex, Jennifer Lopez, while she’s with another dude — or maybe he’s just trolling both of them. The hip-hop mogul just posted a #tbt of him holding hands with J Lo back when they were dating. We don’t know the exact date, but they dated from 1999-2001.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

J Lo & Ben Affleck Are Shacking Up in This Luxurious Miami Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have more than enough room to spread out in Miami Beach — ’cause J Lo’s rented digs are tantamount to a 21st-century palace … and then some. We tracked down the waterfront property that J Lo’s hunkered down in this week — and let’s just...