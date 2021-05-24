Alex Rodriguez ready for 'new beginning’ amid Ben Affleck/J-Lo rumors

It’s been an eventful few months in the life of Alex Rodriguez. It was reported in March that A-Rod and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez were calling off their engagement. The two denied that rumor, only to cut ties a month later. Since then, Rodriguez has splurged on an NBA franchise (the Minnesota Timberwolves) while his pop-star ex appears to be getting back together with actor Ben Affleck (the two were recently spotted in Miami), who she dated from 2002-04.