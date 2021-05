United Airlines has found a creative way to entice loyalty customers to upload Covid-19 health data into its app -- and to get vaccinated against the virus. The carrier's new Your Shot to Fly sweepstakes will award 30 pairs of round-trip tickets in June to new or existing MileagePlus members who upload their vaccination records into the Travel-Ready Center portion of the United app. Winners will be able to use the tickets to go anywhere United flies, in any class of service.