Sumter County, FL

Residents will be able to apply online for Sumter ambulance advisory panel

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents will be able to apply online for Sumter County’s soon-to-be-formed ambulance advisory committee. Sumter County commissioners on May 18 agreed to form the committee during a meeting at Everglades Recreation Center where an overflow crowd expressed its dissatisfaction with the performance of Sumter County EMS ambulance contractor, American Medical Response, which has come under fire for response delays of up to an hour or more on some 911 calls. The county pays about $1.2 million annually to AMR for the service under a contract that expires next year.

