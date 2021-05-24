‘I just wanted to throw strikes’ says Palmerton’s Connor Beahm after his 5-inning no-hitter

While Northwestern Lehigh and Notre Dame-Green Pond played for the Colonial League baseball championship last week, Catasauqua coach Steve Bradley has been impressed with Palmerton.

In fact, the Rough Riders coach believes the Blue Bombers might have the best hitting team in the league.

Nothing happened Monday in the District 11 Class 3A quarterfinals at Palmerton to change Bradley’s mind.

The Blue Bombers had nine hits, including four for extra bases, and had error-free defense and a no-hitter on the mound from Connor Beahm in a 10-0 rout.

The dominant showing sends Palmerton (13-8) into Thursday’s semifinals at top-seeded Notre Dame, while Catty ended its season at 10-11.

“I’ve been saying it for two months since we lost to them up here [12-6 on March 29] that they are the best hitting team in the league or at least one of the top two,” Bradley said. “They can hit from one to nine. You don’t know who the No. 1 hitter is or the No. 4 hitter ... they can all hit and today they hit some good pitches.”

Beahm also made some good pitches. The junior got his first career no-hitter with an efficient 57-pitch effort. He walked two and struck out four. He threw a first-pitch strike to 10 of the 17 hitters he faced and of the 11 outs on balls put in play, eight were in the air.

“I felt really good and efficiency was key today,” he said. “I threw strikes and made them put the ball in play and our defense turned them into outs.”

Palmerton coach Erick Kresge said Beahm’s key was throwing the ball over the plate.

“He pitched to contact today and made them work,” Kresge said. “I didn’t even know he had a no-hitter until the game was over. We were so into the game that we weren’t thinking about a no-hitter. He didn’t throw too many pitches today, which saves his arm and we didn’t have to go to the bullpen today, which will help us Thursday.”

Beahm’s performance was somewhat overshadowed by the Blue Bombers’ barrage with the bats. The No. 4 seeds went right to work and allowed Beahm to take a 2-0 lead with him to the hill in the second inning and a 6-0 cushion entering the third.

Senior second baseman Ethan Recker set the tone at the top of the Palmerton order by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. He singled and scored on a triple by Cole Serfass in the first and Serfass scored on a two-out single by Kaleb Eitner.

In the second inning, Serfass doubled in a run, Beahm singled in two and another run scored on an error.

Tyler Stuck doubled and scored in the fourth and a couple of Catty miscues spurred a 3-run fifth inning to end the game early.

It was a very different gamefrom the last time the longtime rivals met on May 3 and the Rough Riders pulled out a 4-3 win.

“When we played them three weeks ago, we were in a bit of a slump and came out flat and Catty played us tough and beat us,” Kresge said. “Today, we were ready to play right away and scored early, which helped. And then we kept scoring runs, which was good for us.”

Kresge, whose team beat league champ Northwestern on April 26, feels his team is capable of beating anyone.

“We’ve beaten some really good teams and we lost a few games we shouldn’t have lost,” he said. “We can give anybody a battle in this tournament. I’m sure Notre Dame will be ready to go against us on Thursday. Nobody likes to lose and they’re coming off a loss in the league championship. It’s going to be a challenge.”

Recker, one of the team’s 10 seniors, said there was a little emotion involved with Monday’s game since it was the last home game he’ll play. He is hoping he can stay in a Palmerton uniform for a few more weeks.

“We’ve got another game to play and we’re looking forward to that,” he said. “You can’t dwell on the past. You have to look forward and go for that district championship.”

Palmerton fell to Notre Dame 8-7 on the road on April 14. The Blue Bombers expect another competitive game.

“We feel we’re one of the top teams in the league,” Beahm said. “We can compete.”

Catty conclusion

The Rough Riders had a five-win improvement over their last season in 2019.

“We’re going to learn from this and bounce back,” Bradley said. “We lose Derek Troxell and Cole Schiffer, who are two fantastic leaders for us and two of the best leaders I’ve ever had. We also lose Austin Brett, who hadn’t played in six years but came out for us this year. He has been a huge contributor.”

But while the Roughies will miss those three, all of the pitchers return.

The numbers are always a concern at small schools in the Colonial League. Catty had just 10 kids in uniform Monday and had 11 most of the season.

“We had two freshmen starting for us this year and we’ll see what the next class brings us, but we talent in the program,” Bradley said. “The future is bright.”

