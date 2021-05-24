Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palmerton, PA

‘I just wanted to throw strikes’ says Palmerton’s Connor Beahm after his 5-inning no-hitter

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42lyi5_0a9p3vjB00
Palmerton pitcher Connor Beahm threw a five-inning no-hitter Monday against Catasauqua in a District 11 3A tournament game at Palmerton High School. Palmerton won 10-0. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

While Northwestern Lehigh and Notre Dame-Green Pond played for the Colonial League baseball championship last week, Catasauqua coach Steve Bradley has been impressed with Palmerton.

In fact, the Rough Riders coach believes the Blue Bombers might have the best hitting team in the league.

Nothing happened Monday in the District 11 Class 3A quarterfinals at Palmerton to change Bradley’s mind.

The Blue Bombers had nine hits, including four for extra bases, and had error-free defense and a no-hitter on the mound from Connor Beahm in a 10-0 rout.

The dominant showing sends Palmerton (13-8) into Thursday’s semifinals at top-seeded Notre Dame, while Catty ended its season at 10-11.

“I’ve been saying it for two months since we lost to them up here [12-6 on March 29] that they are the best hitting team in the league or at least one of the top two,” Bradley said. “They can hit from one to nine. You don’t know who the No. 1 hitter is or the No. 4 hitter ... they can all hit and today they hit some good pitches.”

Beahm also made some good pitches. The junior got his first career no-hitter with an efficient 57-pitch effort. He walked two and struck out four. He threw a first-pitch strike to 10 of the 17 hitters he faced and of the 11 outs on balls put in play, eight were in the air.

“I felt really good and efficiency was key today,” he said. “I threw strikes and made them put the ball in play and our defense turned them into outs.”

Palmerton coach Erick Kresge said Beahm’s key was throwing the ball over the plate.

“He pitched to contact today and made them work,” Kresge said. “I didn’t even know he had a no-hitter until the game was over. We were so into the game that we weren’t thinking about a no-hitter. He didn’t throw too many pitches today, which saves his arm and we didn’t have to go to the bullpen today, which will help us Thursday.”

Beahm’s performance was somewhat overshadowed by the Blue Bombers’ barrage with the bats. The No. 4 seeds went right to work and allowed Beahm to take a 2-0 lead with him to the hill in the second inning and a 6-0 cushion entering the third.

Senior second baseman Ethan Recker set the tone at the top of the Palmerton order by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. He singled and scored on a triple by Cole Serfass in the first and Serfass scored on a two-out single by Kaleb Eitner.

In the second inning, Serfass doubled in a run, Beahm singled in two and another run scored on an error.

Tyler Stuck doubled and scored in the fourth and a couple of Catty miscues spurred a 3-run fifth inning to end the game early.

It was a very different gamefrom the last time the longtime rivals met on May 3 and the Rough Riders pulled out a 4-3 win.

“When we played them three weeks ago, we were in a bit of a slump and came out flat and Catty played us tough and beat us,” Kresge said. “Today, we were ready to play right away and scored early, which helped. And then we kept scoring runs, which was good for us.”

Kresge, whose team beat league champ Northwestern on April 26, feels his team is capable of beating anyone.

“We’ve beaten some really good teams and we lost a few games we shouldn’t have lost,” he said. “We can give anybody a battle in this tournament. I’m sure Notre Dame will be ready to go against us on Thursday. Nobody likes to lose and they’re coming off a loss in the league championship. It’s going to be a challenge.”

Recker, one of the team’s 10 seniors, said there was a little emotion involved with Monday’s game since it was the last home game he’ll play. He is hoping he can stay in a Palmerton uniform for a few more weeks.

“We’ve got another game to play and we’re looking forward to that,” he said. “You can’t dwell on the past. You have to look forward and go for that district championship.”

Palmerton fell to Notre Dame 8-7 on the road on April 14. The Blue Bombers expect another competitive game.

“We feel we’re one of the top teams in the league,” Beahm said. “We can compete.”

Catty conclusion

The Rough Riders had a five-win improvement over their last season in 2019.

“We’re going to learn from this and bounce back,” Bradley said. “We lose Derek Troxell and Cole Schiffer, who are two fantastic leaders for us and two of the best leaders I’ve ever had. We also lose Austin Brett, who hadn’t played in six years but came out for us this year. He has been a huge contributor.”

But while the Roughies will miss those three, all of the pitchers return.

The numbers are always a concern at small schools in the Colonial League. Catty had just 10 kids in uniform Monday and had 11 most of the season.

“We had two freshmen starting for us this year and we’ll see what the next class brings us, but we talent in the program,” Bradley said. “The future is bright.”

Keith Groller can be reached at 610-820-6740 or at kgroller@mcall.com

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
1K+
Followers
757
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmerton, PA
Palmerton, PA
Sports
City
Catasauqua, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bradley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#He Got Game#Go Game#Hits#End Game#Palmerton High School#Notre Dame Green Pond#The Blue Bombers#The Colonial League#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#5 Inning No Hitter#Mound#League Champ Northwestern#Runs#Northwestern Lehigh#3a Quarterfinals#Top Seeded Notre Dame#Tournament Game#Outs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

At age 78, Becahi softball coach Rich Mazza is still having fun and has Hawks still alive in PIAA tourney

“It’s fun, it’s still fun and that’s why I guess I’m still doing it,” said Rich Mazza as he headed to the turf field on the campus of Bethlehem Catholic Saturday morning for a practice that a few months ago he didn’t expect to have. Mazza, the Bethlehem Catholic softball coach, had gathered his team for a practice in advance of Monday’s 4 p.m. PIAA Class 4A semifinal against District 2 ...
Northampton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Saturday’s Lehigh Valley Varsity Results and Sunday’s Schedule

Here are Saturday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Sunday’s schedule. SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE SUMMER BASEBALL Blue Mountain League Berlinsville Braves at Hellertown Royals, 1 Northampton Giants at Limeport Bulls, 1:30 Easton Falcons at Keystone Precision Orioles, 1:30 Roseto Bandits at Martin’s Creek, 2 SATURDAY’S RESULTS BOYS LACROSSE PIAA Class 2A final CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14, MARS 5 Mars 1-1-1-2 ...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Baseball Notebook: ‘The kids are still coachable or otherwise I wouldn’t be doing it’

With the retirement of longtime Bethlehem Catholic coach Mike Grasso after the never-completed 2020 season, Southern Lehigh’s Todd Miller became the longest-tenured head coach in Lehigh Valley baseball. With a loss to Bethel Park Thursday in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals, Miller’s 23rd season is in the books, and in an era where 15 seasons can seem like 150, 23 seasons is an accomplishment. ...
SportsPosted by
The Morning Call

Saucon Valley grad Talitha Diggs captures two NCAA outdoor track medals

Saucon Valley graduate Talitha Diggs’ first NCAA outdoor track season ended with two top-four finishes. Diggs, a freshman at the University of Florida, was second in the 400-meter dash, running a personal best of 50.74 after qualifying with a 51.45 in the semifinals. Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu ran a personal best of 49.57 to win the gold medal. Florida’s 1,600 relay team, including Diggs on ...
Whitehall, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley softball: Carpenter Cup team announced, two coaching departures, five new Hall of Famers revealed

For high school softball players, there is hardly an offseason. Even before the PIAA championships are held at Penn State next week to complete the 2021 scholastic season, most area players have been participating for their travel teams for weeks. They will be kept busy with those teams, in most cases, into the fall. Even when there is snow on the ground, teams are still getting together ...
MLBPosted by
The Morning Call

Didi Gregorius, Matt Moore rehab updates not good in IronPigs loss

Gerardo Parra missed one hanging breaking pitch from IronPigs relief pitcher Julian Garcia. He did not miss the second one, hitting it over the right field wall for a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning to lead Rochester to a 7-3 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday in front of 5,822 fans at Coca-Cola Park. The Red Wings loaded the bases on a double, walk and error with one out in the ...
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

EPC, Colonial League baseball: 8 things to know about the semifinal matchups

Liberty baseball coach Andy Pitsilos is a superstitious guy who closed his ears anytime anyone mentioned his Hurricanes’ being the clear-cut favorite in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. “We haven’t won anything yet,” he has said often. Pitsilos has good reason to be cautious. In the last five EPC tournaments, the No. 1 seed has won the league title just once — when Parkland did it in 2015. ...
Bethlehem, PAAllentown Morning Call

Lehigh Valley Flashback May 17: In 2001, East Stroudsburg South’s Sam Segond sets District 11 discus record

A look back at Lehigh Valley sports stories over the years from May 17. 2006: Bethlehem Catholic junior Joe Kovacs shatters the 31-year-old District 11 Class 2A discus record with a throw of 176 feet, 5 inches, to take the gold during the district meet at Blue Mountain. Kovacs’ throw is more than 7 feet better than the previous mark of 169-1 set by Pen Argyl’s Moris Pagne in 1975.
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball: All-Star teams are announced; Parkland’s Blake Barthol and Liberty’s Brayden D’Amico among MVPs

The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball season reaches its climax this week with semifinal tournament games on Tuesday at Parkland and Liberty and the title game Wednesday at Nazareth. While Liberty has been the dominant team most of the season, quality players have come from across the league. They are saluted on the EPC’s all-star teams, which are again divided into the Lehigh, ...
Lehigh County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh advances to the Patriot League title game

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh rode a big third inning to win the crucial game three over Navy, to advance to the Patriot League baseball championship. A five run third inning is all the Mountain Hawks would need for their 5-0 win over the Midshipmen. Casey Rother got things going with a three-run home run for the games first runs. Later in the inning, Andrew Nole and Riley Davis each drove in a run to push the lead.
Palmerton, PATimes News

Bombers fall to So. Lehigh in baseball

COOPERSBURG – Postseason baseball puts run-scoring opportunities at a premium. Unable to cash in during the first four innings of Friday night’s Colonial League playoff contest against Palmerton, Southern Lehigh broke it open in the fifth to claim a 6-1 victory. The fourth-seeded Spartans scored six runs in the inning...
Palmerton, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Southern Lehigh, Palmerton advance in league softball playoffs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Southern Lehigh and Palmerton advance in the Colonial League softball players after posting wins in their quarterfinal games on Friday evening at Pates Park. The Spartans rolled to an 18-2 win over Notre Dame Green Pond in four innings. The Blue Bombers defeated Wilson 8-0. Southern Lehigh...
Palmerton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Colonial League softball quarterfinals: Palmerton pounds Wilson; Southern Lehigh routs Notre Dame

The last time the Colonial League softball quarterfinals were held, Palmerton beat Wilson behind the pitching of Lexi Merkel who tossed a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts in a 2-0 win on May 11, 2019. Two years and a few days later, the Blue Bombers again blanked the Warriors in a Colonial League quarterfinal at Patriots Park, 8-0. This time Merkel was a spectator in the stands cheering on ...
Lehigh County, PAAllentown Morning Call

Lehigh Valley Flashback May 15: In 2009, Parkland wins third straight LVC baseball crown

A look back at Lehigh Valley sports stories over the years from May 15. 2009: Salisbury runs its winning streak to 16 and secures the Colonial League baseball title with a 9-2 win over Northwestern behind John Wisser’s complete-game six-hitter. However, the streak ends in the opening round of the District 11 Class 2A tournament with the top-seeded Falcons are upset by North Schuylkill, 4-3.
Lehigh County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Navy downs Lehigh in extras

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Navy defeated Lehigh 3-1 in 10 innings in the second game of the Patriot League playoff series at Lehigh University on Saturday afternoon. The Mountain Hawks won the first game of the doubleheader to start the weekend. The two teams are set to play the deciding game...