Fear the Walking Dead Dives Into a Nuclear Submarine in 615 Sneak Peek
Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) might not make it off a nuclear submarine in a scene from the penultimate episode of Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season. When we saw them together in "In Dreams," Grace was about to give birth and convinced Morgan to give up the key that Teddy (John Glover) and his followers have been after all season. As Teddy finally revealed to his prisoner Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in "Mother," the key will launch a missile from the beached submarine washed ashore in Galveston, Texas, and end everything he hates about the world above.comicbook.com