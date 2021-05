Not here, there's no way, surely not. Yep, it's happening right here in Lawton, Fort Sill. I was on my way home and stopped at the gas station to fill up the truck. I pulled into the station and immediately saw 2 or 3 people filling their cars, trucks, gas cans, containers and really just about anything and everything else they could get their hands on with gasoline. That's right the mass hysteria has officially hit our happy, humble, medium sized metropolis. People are out panic buying gas. What the hell is wrong with people?