WWE RAW Results for 5/24/21 WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW!. - We open tonight's show with MVP in the ring before he introduces WWE champion Bobby Lashley before the champion comes out to the ring and says that he's finished with Drew McIntyre before addressing how Drew cost Bobby a victory against Kofi Kingston in a non-title match. Drew then interrupts MVP before he gets into the ring with MVP and Bobby before they're all interrupted by New Day and Adam Pear e makes a match between Kofi and Drew as Bobby and MVP leave as we go to commercial.www.fightful.com