Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE RAW Results for 5/24/21 WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

By Ryan Cook
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW!. - We open tonight's show with MVP in the ring before he introduces WWE champion Bobby Lashley before the champion comes out to the ring and says that he's finished with Drew McIntyre before addressing how Drew cost Bobby a victory against Kofi Kingston in a non-title match. Drew then interrupts MVP before he gets into the ring with MVP and Bobby before they're all interrupted by New Day and Adam Pear e makes a match between Kofi and Drew as Bobby and MVP leave as we go to commercial.

www.fightful.com
Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Shelton Benjamin
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Jaxson Ryker
Person
Humberto Carrillo
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Nikki Cross
Person
Sheamus
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Cedric Alexander
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Nia Jax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Wwe Champion#Tag Team#Belly To Belly#Monday Night Raw#Combat#Russian#Neuralizer#Germans#Wwe Raw#Pinfall#Suplexes Kofi#Kofi Counters#Aj Styles#Asuka Counters#Aj Briefly#Open Tonight#Tamina Counters#Winner#Tamina Rocks Nia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 5/16 – WWE Backlash PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Barbati: Reigns vs. Cesaro, Belair vs. Bayley, Ripley vs. Charlotte vs. Asuka, Lashley vs. McIntyre vs. Strowman, Miz vs. Priest with ZombieJacks (77 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analysts Todd Martin and Nick Barbati with full analysis of the entire event including Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman, Miz vs. Damien Priest with ZombieJacks, and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The ZombieJacks.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 14

Just 48 hours before WrestleMania Backlash, Universal champion Roman Reigns and Cesaro sought to establish momentum on a jam-packed go-home edition of SmackDown. Their ongoing feud headlined a show that also featured the women's tag team titles up for grabs as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defended against familiar foes Natalya and Tamina.
WWEBleacher Report

Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro Match of 2021 and Hot Takes of WWE WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash looked like a one-match card going into the show, with Cesaro and Roman Reigns' clash for the Universal Championship standing head and shoulders above the rest. While that match certainly delivered, producing the best match of the year to date, it headlined a show where everything exceeded expectations.
WWEComicBook

Seven Matches WWE Can Book for Hell in a Cell Following WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash is officially in the books, but WWE made it abundantly clear that a few of the feuds from Sunday night will continue in the coming weeks. The company confirmed that the next pay-per-view will be Hell in a Cell five weeks from now (reportedly in order to move Money in the Bank to July so it can be in front of a live crowd), meaning that we'll see two to three matches inside the titular steel structure. Based purely on what happened tonight, along with some clues that have been dropped on television and in interviews, here are seven possible matches WWE can book for Hell in a Cell 2021.
WWEprosportsextra.com

Far from Perfect Predictions for WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Are you betting on the May 16 WWE pay-per-view WrestleMania Backlash or just one of those people who like to impress your mark friends with how much you know about “The Sport of Kings.” If so, you’ve come to the wrong place as I could pick the most logical choices to win matches only to have Vince “The Madman” McMahon rewrite the script while the show is taking place. With that in mind, here are my imperfect predictions for Sunday’s show as well as who I think should win the matches.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Picking the winners for the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view

If you were hoping to see WWE chart a fresh course following WrestleMania 37, then this month’s pay-per-view might not be for you. After all, the show is literally titled WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH, which sounds more like the name of a house show loop, not a show filled with marquee matches.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Drew McIntyre Vs. Braun Strowman Vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE Title)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title: Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley. We go back to the ring for the next match as Drew McIntyre makes his way out to pyro and a pop. Braun Strowman is out next to another pop. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is out next with MVP. Lashley hits the ring to pose with the title as more pyro goes off. Rome does formal ring introductions next.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

MVP Promises Bobby Lashley “Some Surprises” On WWE RAW

Soon after Bobby Lashley retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, MVP said in a backstage interview that he has “some surprises” planned for tomorrow’s Monday Night RAW. MVP hinted that Lashley could be going on a vacation to celebrate his victory. “The champ has proven time and time again...
WWEf4wonline.com

Natalya & Tamina win WWE Women's Tag Team titles

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned on SmackDown's go-home show for WrestleMania Backlash. Natalya & Tamina defeated Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler on SmackDown tonight to win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. After Jax gave Natalya a Samoan drop, Tamina hit a splash from the top rope on Jax and pinned her to get the win. Natalya had taken out Baszler with a German suplex on the outside leading into the finish.
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: New Poster Revealed For NXT North American Title Match, Xavier Woods Explains Pokemon To Triple H, Natalya and Tamina Get Side Plates For Their Belts

– Triple H took to Twitter to reveal a comic book-style poster for the North American title match between Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed that happens on NXT this Tuesday. – Speaking of Triple H, a fan recently gave him artwork and noted that Xavier Woods could explain it for him. When he asked Xavier what it meant, he replied: “Amongst all these kingly Pokémon, and probopass, you still reign supreme as the king of KINGS! Hmmm this would be a pretty sweet image to catch in a @Pokemon snap dlc…. @nintendo”
WWEComicBook

WWE WrestleMania Backlash: Start Time, Live Stream, How to Watch, Full Card and Betting Odds

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sunday night with the WrestleMania Backlash event inside the WWE ThunderDome. As the name and marketing suggest, the show will heavily play off of what happened at WrestleMania 37 last month. Cesaro, having beaten Seth Rollins in Tampa, will get his first shot at the WWE Universal Championship by challenging Roman Reigns. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are continuing their rivalry over the WWE Championship, but Braun Strowman has now inserted himself into the mix making it a triple threat. The same thing is happening with the Raw Women's Championship between Rhea Ripley, Asuka and the (once again) heel Charlotte Flair.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

5/31 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Jimmy Smith’s debut as lead announcer, Shayna vs. Reginald, Drew vs. Kofi, Rhea and Charlotte on Miz TV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA – “THUNDERDOME”. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. [HOUR ONE]. -They opened with a three minute video tribute to the troops, as it’s Memorial Day in the United...
WWE411mania.com

Jinder Mahal Explains How He Showed Drew McIntyre the Way to Become Champion

– Earlier today, WWE Superstar and former World champion Jinder Mahal, who recently returned to Raw, appeared on today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, and he discussed his former 3MB stablemate, Drew McIntyre. According to Mahal, McIntyre was able to become a WWE champion because he showed him the way. Below are some highlights and a clip for the chat:
WWEIGN

WWE Tag Team Dress as Power Rangers

One of WWE's most popular tag teams, The New Day, debuted some glitzy Power Rangers-themed gear on Raw. Main Event Gear, a leading supplier of in-ring and entrance gear to professional wrestlers, shared a snap on Instagram of New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston wearing Power Rangers tailored threads designed by Jonathan Davenport. Woods donned an outfit inspired by the White Ranger, while Kingston unleashed the Green Ranger into the ring. Check out the glitzy gear below:
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

5/31 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on McIntyre vs. Kingston #1 contender match, Miz TV, tag title match, Baszler vs. Reginald, Woods vs. Orton, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... TAMPA, FLA. AT YUENGLING CENTER (THE “THUNDERDOME”) REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Kevin Patrick. Tonight after the show, join Wade Keller and guest co-host...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston

Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston will have a rematch to determine Bobby Lashley’s next challenger for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. Their match ended in a DQ last week after both Lashley and MVP interfered. If either man gets involved again, Lashley will be suspended without pay for 90 days.