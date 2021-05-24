newsbreak-logo
The CW's 4400 Reboot Cast Members Revealed

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW's 4400 reboot has added five members to the cast in series regular roles. According to Deadline, TL Thompson (Straight White Men), Cory Jeacoma (Power Book II: Ghost), Ireon Roach (School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play), Derrick A. King (Call Your Mother), and newcomer Autumn Best have all joined the series. They join previously announced cast Joseph David-Jones and Khailah Johnson. The casting news comes on top of the first look at key art for the series as shared by the series on social media on Monday.

