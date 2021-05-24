Boruto Bonds Naruto and Kawaki Together Through a Special New Arm
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations bonded Naruto Uzumaki and Kawaki together with a special new arm! The Kawaki saga is now the core focus of the anime series, and Naruto and the others just made their way through the first real fight of the arc when Naruto defeated Delta of Kara. They did not come out of this fight unscathed, however, as Delta's deadly tricks still took them by surprise. Even more surprising than that, however, was when Kawaki jumped in front of Naruto and Himawari to save them from one of Delta's destructive lasers.comicbook.com