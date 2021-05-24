Boruto Bonds Naruto and Kawaki Together Through a Special New Arm

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been following the introduction of the Vessel known as Kawaki for its past several episodes, recently bringing the former member of the Kara Organization into the ranks of the Hidden leaf Village, and it seems as if the new member of the Uzumaki Clan is set to meet up with one of the most terrifying beings in the world in the Nine-Tailed Fox, Kurama. While Kawaki's transition into both Konoha and the Uzumaki family has been anything but smooth, the Hidden Leaf Village definitely needs his help in battling against the Kara Organization and their plans.