Around 1 PM Wednesday Cedar Lake Police & Fire responded to a call of a flipped canoe with people yelling for help, according to Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening. Crews responded quickly to the male & female in their late 20’s stranded in the middle of Cedar Lake, Wilkening told RNS. When crews got to their position both subjects were treading water & exhausted almost out of energy. Thankfully both had life jackets on. Both subjects were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. If it wasn’t for the quick response of emergency personnel this may have been a different outcome.