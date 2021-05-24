newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin State Patrol squad struck by passing motorist, 3 hurt

By FOX6 News Digital Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles – including one of their own squads. On Monday morning, May 24, a Wisconsin State trooper was inside her squad car during a traffic stop on westbound I-94 when her squad car was struck by a passing motorist. The rear-end collision caused the trooper’s squad car to strike the vehicle she had initially stopped.

