Cillian Murphy Would Be Up to Return for 28 Months Later

A Quiet Place: Part II star Cillian Murphy revealed earlier this week that he would return for a sequel to one of his earlier horror outings, 28 Days Later. Both a refreshing take on the zombie genre and a breakout role for Murphy, 28 Days Later was released way back in 2002, and while the actor acknowledges the time that has lapsed between then and now, he would still love for 28 Months Later regardless. But the question remains, will this movie ever happen? Especially considering 28 Weeks Later came out in 2007, with more than 14 years having passed.