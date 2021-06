Summer. Most people crave the warmth of the sun, the long days spent lounging by their favorite mountain pool. Campfires in the evening. The smell of woodsmoke, s’mores and rolling in the warm freshly cut grass. It’s all so easy to like. But growing up, I didn’t take conventional team activities like other kids. I was an awful baseball player, mediocre at football and horrible at basketball. To put it mildly, I sucked. I spent my time avoiding other kids unless they were interested in catching crayfish and roasting them over a small fire in the woods. I built tree houses and rode my bike a lot. But most of it was solo, yet sometimes with my younger siblings.