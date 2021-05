Chattanooga-area drivers can be among the first to drive and own the innovative “Sport Adventure Vehicle”. Mountain View Hyundai, a dealership serving Chattanooga and the entire surrounding region from its cozy home base in Ringgold, is offering customers the chance to reserve the upcoming 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. The Santa Cruz is one of the year’s most anticipated vehicles, due in part to its design as a unique small pickup truck that puts it into a vehicular segment that has not seen many recent entries in the United States. Hyundai refers to the model as a “Sport Adventure Vehicle.”