Flood Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas * Until 500 AM MDT Tuesday. * At 500 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Coolidge. This includes the following streams and drainages West Bridge Creek, East Bridge Creek, Plum Creek, Arkansas River, Sand Creek, Cheyenne Creek and East Bridge Creek tributary.alerts.weather.gov