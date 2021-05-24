newsbreak-logo
Julio Jones trade rumors: Jalen Ramsey among NFL stars trying to lure star receiver to their club

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you've been living under a rock, Julio Jones' days with the Atlanta Falcons appear like they're just about done. The star receiver has been the subject of trade rumors as of late and will likely be playing for a different club by the time Week 1 rolls around this coming season (a trade could come as early as June 1). Jones even stated recently that he was "out of there" when directly asked about suiting up for the Falcons again.

