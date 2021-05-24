newsbreak-logo
Education

Jenn Cody Martin is recipient of Good Neighbor Award for work with domestic violence

By New Mexico Living
nmliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecognizing those who go above and beyond for the community, the Good Neighbor Award recognizes local realtors for their charitable impact on the community. The latest recipient of this award is Jenn Cody Martin. She received the award for her contributions to the Domestic Violence Resource Center and has dedicated hundreds of hours towards helping victims break the cycle of domestic violence. Jenn Cody Martin discusses her work and all she does for the community.

