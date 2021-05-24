The Most Famous Fan of Each Gallagher Premiership Club

Just as quickly and suddenly as a dream appears, Netflix has pulled back the covers on a new batch of actors who’ve been cast in their upcoming original series The Sandman. Jenna Coleman (Serpant), David Thewlis (Harry Potter, Wonder Woman), Stephen Fry (A Fish Called Wanda), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry), Mason Alexander Park (Acting for a Cause), Donna Preston (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald), Niamh Walsh (Smother), Kyo Ra, Razane Jammal (Cruel Summer), and Sandra James Young (His Dark Materials) will all co-star alongside the previously announced casting of Tom Sturridge (Sweetbitter) and Gwendolyn Christie (Game of Thrones), as reported by Entertainment Weekly.