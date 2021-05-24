The Most Famous Fan of Each Gallagher Premiership Club

Fans of Wolf Hall will rejoice. While the wait continues for the delayed sequel based on Hilary Mantel's third novel The Mirror & The Light, the team has gotten the band back together for a project at U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 co-produced with NBCUniversal's Peacock. BAFTA winner Peter Kosminsky (The State) is teaming back up with Academy Award winner Mark Rylance (Dunkirk) for a brand new near-future series set in post-pandemic England, called The Undeclared War. Rylance will co-star alongside Simon Pegg (best known in the U.S. for the Star Trek and Mission Impossible franchises), who will be taking on a more serious role than American audiences are used to seeing.