The Missouri legislature passes bills addressing taxes, expanded access to alcohol, firearms, and education on the last day of the session. With just hours left to the session on Friday, the House approved the so-called Wayfair tax. Under the bill, out-of-state online stores will be required to collect sales taxes on Missourians’ purchases. Those in favor of the bill had argued it was unfair that local Missouri stores have to charge sales taxes while out-of-state retailers don’t. Governor Mike Parson has indicated he’s likely to sign the bill.