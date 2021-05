AUSTIN, Texas - Three pieces of legislation that would affect the use of cannabis in Texas are headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. House Bill 3948, which was voted on by the Senate on Wednesday, would expand hemp research. House Bill 2593 would reduce penalties for possessing two ounces of THC concentrates from a felony to a Class B misdemeanor. Both bills also include language that would restrict the sale and production of Delta-8 – a form of THC.