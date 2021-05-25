Susan Andrews: Meet The Wife Of Conservative Pundit Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson is one of Fox News Channel’s most popular and provocative primetime hosts. But no matter how controversial he is on live TV, the consensus among his peers (even liberals!) is that he’s a funny, whip-smart, and dedicated family man. Someone who’d agree with this assessment is Tucker Carlson’s wife, Susan Andrews. She’s been wed to the cable news personality for ages, and it makes us curious to know more about her. Who stays loyal to a man who believes women “just need to be quiet,” called white supremacy “a hoax,” and said immigrants make the country “poorer and dirtier”? Let’s find out.www.gossipcop.com