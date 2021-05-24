newsbreak-logo
Walton County, FL

Three arrested after search finds more than 60 grams of meth

By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are facing drug-related charges after deputies found more than 60 grams of meth and more than 100 grams of marijuana in a home. Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies and personnel from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at a home on Whip-Poor-Will Lane in Freeport last week. They say during the search, John Hartley, 63, Jennifer Cotton, 46, and Joseph Byrd, 53, were inside the home.

