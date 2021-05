After 71 games, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will decide the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference play-in tournament. With both teams locked at 38-33, the winner of Sunday’s battle at Chase Center in San Francisco will land at No. 8 in the play-in tournament will shift to the No. 9 seed. The No. 8 seed will be slated for a contest with the Portland Trail Blazers or Los Angeles Lakers and the No. 9 seed will meet the No. 10 seed San Antonio Spurs. However, the No. 9 and No. 10 seed will need to win two games to ink a spot in the Western Conference playoffs.