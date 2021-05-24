L-P's Hartman Highlights Area Players Named To IHSFCA All-State Teams

A group of senior football standouts from the valley are among the best in the state according to coaches. The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association has released its All-State Teams. Quarterback and Linebacker Tyler Hartman of L-P has been named to the Class 5A All-State Team. Lineman Grant Foes and Running Back and Linebacker Ronde Worrels both of Princeton are on the Class 3A All-State Team while Running Back and Wide Receiver Jaxon Cusac-McKay of Fieldcrest was selected for the Class 2A All-State Team.