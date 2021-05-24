newsbreak-logo
L-P's Hartman Highlights Area Players Named To IHSFCA All-State Teams

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of senior football standouts from the valley are among the best in the state according to coaches. The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association has released its All-State Teams. Quarterback and Linebacker Tyler Hartman of L-P has been named to the Class 5A All-State Team. Lineman Grant Foes and Running Back and Linebacker Ronde Worrels both of Princeton are on the Class 3A All-State Team while Running Back and Wide Receiver Jaxon Cusac-McKay of Fieldcrest was selected for the Class 2A All-State Team.

www.starvedrock.media
