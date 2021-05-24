newsbreak-logo
Governor pulls plug on $300 in federal weekly money for state’s unemployed

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis on Monday formally pulled the plug on the state’s participation in a federal pandemic assistance program that offered a $300-per-week boost to state unemployment benefits. DeSantis made the announcement in support of many in the business community who have been struggling to fill jobs, including many restaurants...

