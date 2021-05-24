Cancel
Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire Bombers Appear Over Syria And They Could Be There To Stay (Updated)

By Thomas Newdick
Recent imagery suggests the swing-wing bombers are operating for the first time from a Syrian base. The emergence of photos and videos of Russian Tu-22M3 Backfire-C bombers apparently taken in Syria’s coastal Latakia province suggests that the aircraft are now operating, for the first time, from Moscow’s Khmeimim airbase outpost in that country. Earlier this year, The War Zone examined runway extension work at the base which would help accommodate the big swing-wing bombers, and you can read more about that here.

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

