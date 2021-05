The FINANCIAL -- An incredible fossil discovery of two fighting mammoths has been highlighted for the first time in a new book on prehistoric behaviour. Static dinosaur fossils captured frozen in time have driven curiosity for hundreds of years with popular media making a leap to bring them to life on the big screen. Now for the first time the remarkable prehistoric world is being told through 50 astonishing fossils each a snapshot of how these animals lived, not always harmoniously, The University of Manchester notes.