newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos expect Bradley Chubb to be ready by start of training camp

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroncos linebacker Bradley Chubb recently underwent surgery on his ankle injury that kept him out of the final two games of 2020. The procedure could not have gone better, coach Vic Fangio said Monday. The Broncos expect the Pro Bowler to return earlier than initially expected. “It was something that...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Ankle Injury#American Football#Injury Time#Acl#Camp#Linebacker Justin Strnad#Workouts#Coach Vic Fangio#Surgery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 trades the Denver Broncos should make before 2021 training camp

New Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has been putting in significant work in the 2021 offseason to make the Denver Broncos’ roster more competitive than it’s been in the last two seasons. Some good fortune in terms of health would be a nice change of pace for the Broncos, but Paton could also continue being aggressive and looking for ways to improve the team via trade.
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Our biggest takeaways from Denver’s rookie minicamp

The guys discuss what role the Broncos’ rookies will have this year, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos expected to hold joint practices with Vikings this summer

The Denver Broncos are expected to hold joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings before their preseason showdown this summer, according to The Athletic‘s Arif Hasan. Broncos general manager George Paton worked for the Vikings from 2007-2020 before joining Denver’s front office earlier this year. He’ll return to Minnesota this summer after scheduling joint practices and a preseason opener against the Vikings.
NFLWILX-TV

Broncos Add High Ranking Female Executive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. She is believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting executive ever with an NFL team. Kleine spent the last nine seasons working with Broncos first-year GM George Paton with the Minnesota Vikings. Kleine most recently served as the Vikings’ manager of player personnel/college scout from 2019 to 2020.
NFLspotoncolorado.com

Denver Broncos: Most intriguing competitions at offseason camp

With five consecutive seasons without making the playoffs, George Paton in his first offseason as GM has attempted to revamp the Denver Broncos roster. The decisions made during free agency and the draft have created some interesting competitions in training camp across the offense... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos Hire Kelly Kleine as Executive Director of Football Ops

The Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager, the team announced Monday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kleine is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in the history of the NFL. "Kelly is a rising star...
NFLFrankfort Times

Broncos' Kleine highest-ranking female scouting exec in NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have hired former Vikings scouting executive Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. That makes Kleine the highest-ranking woman in football operations at an NFL club. Additionally, she's believed to be the highest-ranking female scouting...
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFLYardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders All-Time Top Five: Kickers

The guy they call “Seabass” was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 17 overall) of the 2000 NFL Draft out of Florida State, and while some people questioned selecting a kicker in the first round, he became the leading scorer in Silver and Black history. The 6-1, 260-pound Janikowski was born in Poland, where he was a standout soccer player, and moved to the United States when he was 17. He was a star player on the Seabreeze High soccer team in Daytona Beach, Fla., but the football coach recruited him for his senior year and he kicked four field goals of more than 50 yards. Not only that, the left-footed Janikowski reportedly kicked an 82-yard field goal in practice and was named to USA Today’s 1996 High School All-American team. Janikowski accepted a scholarship to Florida State and played for legendary coach Bobby Bowden, who said: “Boy, have you ever thought about how many national championships we might have won if we had Janikowski every year of my career?” Seabass made 66-of-83 field goal attempts and 126-of-129 extra points for 324 points in three years for the Seminoles, third-best in school history, and probably would have been the all-time leading scorer at Florida State had he not declared he was turning pro after his junior year. Before leaving, Janikowski kicked a 32-yard field goal and five extra points as the Seminoles defeated Virginia Tech, 46-29, in the 2000 Sugar Bowl to win the National Championship for a second straight year. Seabass was selected to the All-American team for the second straight season and also won a second Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football. After overcoming a few legal problems, Janikowski had something of a disappointing rookie year for the Raiders, making 22-of-32 field goal attempts, only 68.8 percent, but he did make all 46 of his extra-point tries. He made up for it the next year by making 23-of-28 field-goal tries, 82.1 percent, and all 42 of his extra-point attempts, and he made 50 more in a row before finally missing one in his fourth season, and just kept getting better. On Sept. 12, 2011, in a Monday Night Football Game against the Denver Broncos, Janikowski tied Tom Dempsey’s record for the longest field goal in NFL history with a 63-yarder, although that mark has since been broken. Seabass played 17 seasons for the Raiders, making 414-of-515 field goal attempts and 557-of-562 extra points while setting the franchise scoring record with 1,799 points, obliterating George Blanda’s mark of 863. Janikowski missed the 2016 season because of a back injury and signed with the Seattle Seahawks for his final season in 2017. He made 22-of-27 field-goal attempts and 48-of-51 extra-point tries, closing out a career in which he made 80.4 percent of his field-goal tries and 98.5 percent of his extra-point attempts. Janikowski kicked a field goal of 50 yards or more in every one of his 18 seasons except for 2005 when his longest was 49 yards. He is 10th on the NFL’s all-time scoring list with 1,913 points. Incredibly, Seabass made the Pro Bowl only in 2011, but he still should be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2023.
NFLNFL

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on ACL injury: 'Game plan' is to be ready for training camp

﻿Courtland Sutton﻿ played just 31 snaps in 2020, suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 that wiped out his season before it got off the ground. The 2019 Pro Bowler, who earned 1,112 yards and six TDs on 72 catches in his breakout season, is back on the practice field as the Denver Broncos open up Phase II of offseason workouts. Sutton told the team's official website that "the game plan" is to be full-go when training camp comes around.
NFLYardbarker

NFL 'Execs' Include Lock, Chubb, Risner in New Aaron Rodgers-Broncos Trade Proposal

Forget an arm and a leg — the cost of one Aaron Rodgers is the entire anatomy. This, from NFL executives who spoke on an apparent condition of anonymity with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. As highlighted in his latest mailbag, Breer "kept workshopping" Denver Broncos trade packages for the reigning league's Most Valuable Player until he "landed on" what was deemed the most realistic.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Nearly 70 Broncos players present for Phase Two of offseason program

As Phase Two of the offseason program begins, the stakes have been raised. The stakes are especially high in Denver, where the Broncos have become the unofficial focal point for the ongoing fight between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. According to Mike Klis of 9News.com, nearly 70 Broncos...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Denver Broncos Announce Significant Front Office Hire

The Denver Broncos announced a ground-breaking addition to general manager George Paton’s front office staff on Monday afternoon. The Broncos hired Kelly Kleine been named executive director of football operations and special advisor to Paton. In the role, she’ll be involved with scouting, player evaluation, football administration, and oversee the team’s video and equipment departments, according to an official team release.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Cutting Bryce Callahan would be a mistake

I’ve seen a few tweets over the past few days about cornerback Bryce Callahan being a surprising cut for the Denver Broncos. On top of that, Bleacher Report wrote a similar “surprising cuts” article and wrote that Callahan could get the shaft. Frankly, I don’t get it. I think cutting...
NFLoutkick.com

Broncos Aiming To Get Courtland Sutton Fully Back By Training Camp

The Denver Broncos could soon have their No. 1 receiver back on the practice field, as Courtland Sutton continues to work his way back from a season-ending torn ACL in 2020. According to Sutton, his full return could come by the time training camp opens up. On Monday, the 25-year-old...