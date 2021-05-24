Port St. Lucie Police Department night drone helps locate lost woman

A drone that “sees” in the dark was used to locate a lost woman in Port St. Lucie. Photo by PSLPD

A high-tech drone camera was used by Port St. Lucie Police officers over the weekend to locate a woman who had gotten lost at night while taking photographs at a construction site. But police say the woman, in hindsight, may have preferred to stay lost.

When officers finally found her, they discovered that she had an outstanding warrant for filing a false police report in Okeechobee County. Officers also discovered nearly two grams of methamphetamine on her, they said.

The officers used the department’s new DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Drone, which features a high-resolution thermal camera, to locate the woman near SW Becker Road and SW Village Parkway in western Port St. Lucie. The woman told police she was taking photos at a nearby construction site but got lost when the sun went down.

A video of the thermal camera footage has been posted to the Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Facebook page here .

Officers are warning the public to steer clear of construction sites, which in addition to being a trespassing violation, can also be dangerous.