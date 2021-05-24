newsbreak-logo
Port St. Lucie Police Department night drone helps locate lost woman

Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRDkn_0a9oy1l900

A drone that “sees” in the dark was used to locate a lost woman in Port St. Lucie. Photo by PSLPD

A high-tech drone camera was used by Port St. Lucie Police officers over the weekend to locate a woman who had gotten lost at night while taking photographs at a construction site. But police say the woman, in hindsight, may have preferred to stay lost.

When officers finally found her, they discovered that she had an outstanding warrant for filing a false police report in Okeechobee County. Officers also discovered nearly two grams of methamphetamine on her, they said.

The officers used the department’s new DJI Mavic 2 Enterprise Drone, which features a high-resolution thermal camera, to locate the woman near SW Becker Road and SW Village Parkway in western Port St. Lucie. The woman told police she was taking photos at a nearby construction site but got lost when the sun went down.

A video of the thermal camera footage has been posted to the Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Facebook page here .

Officers are warning the public to steer clear of construction sites, which in addition to being a trespassing violation, can also be dangerous.


ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC
