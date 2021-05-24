Cancel
Clarksville, TN

Clarksville students write letters for pandemic time capsule

By Alexandra Koehn
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 19 days ago
As the school year comes to an end, a group of Clarksville students put letters in a time capsule that will eventually be read by future students.

Richview Middle School 8th grade teacher Ann Marie Crozier said, "I can guarantee your parents didn’t think this kind of year was going to happen."

In the time capsule, they put their notes, a mask, a glove, and toilet paper. Student Sara Haake said, “Why would people want to buy so much toilet paper? When you went to the store the first time, you noticed that there was no meat. Why did people want meat all of a sudden? Why wouldn’t they get things that last longer like beans and cereal?”

Sara also wrote about there being less pollution. "Writing down the things you went through the last year, it makes you realize that it actually wasn’t that bad," Haake said.

14-year-old Hadley Butler said she cherishes the quality time she had with family while in quarantine. "We were all crammed into a rental house, and it was a pretty crazy experience," Butler said. She mentioned it was hard not being able to see a loved one in a nursing home too. "We couldn’t go inside, and had to look through a window."

Meanwhile, Triztan Hernandez detailed what virtual and in-person classes were like during these times. "I get good grades and do my work, but it’s harder for me to pay attention on zoom because I get distracted easily,” Hernandez said. “I may have gone on some games."

When the time capsule is opened in about 14 years, they hope future students will have a better understanding of what they experienced due to COVID-19. Hernandez said, "It’s kind of special to me."

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

