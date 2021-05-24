newsbreak-logo
Vancouver man crashes on I-205, flees into West Linn neighborhood

By Holly Bartholomew
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBH8r_0a9oxs3G00 Man pursued by multiple police agencies initially fled traffic stop in Tualatin.

Police from several law enforcement agencies searched a West Linn neighborhood for about two hours Monday morning, May 24, after a man fled an attempted traffic stop by Tualatin police and crashed on I-205.

The pursuit began after the man, later identified as Vancouver resident YaYa Kolley, 41, fled a traffic stop on Nyberg Street near I-5. According to a press release from Tualatin police, Kolley took off down I-5 and entered I-205 heading north at a high speed.

Kolley eventually crashed into another car, causing his own vehicle to hit the interstate median between Stafford Road and the 10th Street exit. The occupants of the other car in the collision were not injured.

"The lone male occupant fled on foot into a neighborhood North of I-205," the TPD press release stated. "Tracking canines from Lake Oswego Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Departments assisted with an extensive search for the suspect."

According to accounts on West Linn social media pages, residents of the North Willamette neighborhood on and around Debok Road reported officers knocking on their doors and asking them to remain inside.

Police located Kolley around 10:02 a.m. thanks to tips from neighbors. When confronted by police, Kolley continued to resist arrest, according to the press release.

"(He) was taken into custody using less lethal tactics and a Police Canine," the release stated. "Mr. Kolley was transported to a local hospital and treated for injuries he sustained in the vehicle crash and during his arrest."

Sgt. Mark Waddell, a public information officer for the Tualatin Police Department, said officers were unsure why Kolley initially fled the traffic stop.

Officers from Oregon State Police, West Linn Police Department, Lake Oswego Police Department, Canby Police, Clackamas and Washington County Sheriff's Offices all helped with the search.

Kolley was cited for eluding police in a vehicle, eluding police on foot, hit-and-run, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief and was released from police custody at the hospital.

ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com
Oregon Statekptv.com

OSP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-5 in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 Sunday night, according to Oregon State Police. The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on northbound I-5 near milepost 208. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Civic was the subject of several complaints for...