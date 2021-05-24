UNCP’s De Coteau named Scholar All-Region

De Coteau

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hard work in the classroom and on the field paid dividends for defender Brianna De Coteau on Monday when she was awarded a spot on the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region Team.

De Coteau was one of five Peach Belt Conference student-athletes included in Monday’s release. She is now the fifth player in the history of the women’s soccer program to be decorated with the award. Katy Ryan was lauded with the honor in 2019.

A native of Montreal, Canada, De Coteau helped anchor a defense that surrendered just 11 goals, logged four shutouts and posted a 0.94 goals against average. She played every minute of all 11 contests, while also managing to fire off three shots from the backline. The junior was previously named as an all-conference selection earlier this season.

​​​​​To be eligible for United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region recognition, each student-athlete must have a 3.40 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) or better throughout her career, started in more than 50 percent of all games and significantly contribute to their team. Recipients must also be a junior or above in academic standing.