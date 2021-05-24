McGirt finishes 35th in Korn Ferry event

McGirt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — William McGirt shot four rounds under par, including a final-round 69, to earn a tie for 35th at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Advent Health Championship in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sunday’s round was his best of the week for the Fairmont native, an his best score in a competitive round since a 69 shot in the second round of the Honda Classic in March. The round helped McGirt improve his position in the tournament by three spots.

McGirt shot 2-under 34 in his first nine holes Sunday, with three straight birdies on holes 12-14 after starting on No. 10. He also birdied No. 17 and made bogeys at the 15th and 18th.

On his second nine holes, Blue Hills’ front nine, McGirt made only one non-par, a birdie at No. 8.

Cameron Young won the tournament at 19 under, two shots ahead of Dawie van der Walt.

McGirt’s Korn Ferry Tour start allowed him some competitive rounds without costing him any of the 29 PGA Tour starts he is allowed in his major medical extension; through eight starts of the extension he has earned 11 of the 375 FedExCup points required to maintain his PGA Tour playing status.

McGirt is not in the field at the PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge this week. While his coming playing schedule is unclear, he will almost certainly play at the Memorial Tournament next week in Dublin, Ohio, where he is a past champion and made his first PGA Tour start in two years in 2020 after his hip injuries.