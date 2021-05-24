newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Jefferson City teen arrested in connection to Arkansas homicide

By ABC 17 News Team
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoMtv_0a9owz7i00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City teen was arrested in connection with an Arkansas murder.

19-year-old Travis Barker was arrested Friday in Salem, Arkansas.

Prosecutors charged him Monday with first-degree murder.

Barker is the third suspect arrested in connection to the death of David Lee Stansbury.

He will be formally indicted Tuesday.

The post Jefferson City teen arrested in connection to Arkansas homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
466
Followers
227
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Government
Jefferson City, MO
Crime & Safety
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Salem, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Arkansas State
City
Salem, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Teen#Abc17news#Arkansas Homicide#First Degree Murder#Suspect#19 Year Old Travis Barker#Connection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police training expert gives insight after an officer shot a Columbia man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was killed by a police officer Wednesday in northwest Columbia. Director of training at Northstar police training, Adam Duncan, said officers try to link together two components in these situations. "It's what they knew prior to contact with that person and the element of environment including who is around the The post Police training expert gives insight after an officer shot a Columbia man appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Centralia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man files federal lawsuit against former Centralia officer, city of Centralia and others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Centralia man has filed a federal lawsuit against a former Centralia police officer, the Centralia Police Department, the City of Centralia and two others after the man was allegedly pulled over, assaulted and arrested without probable cause. The lawsuit was filed on May 12, 2021 in the U.S. District Court The post Man files federal lawsuit against former Centralia officer, city of Centralia and others appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police identify victim in officer-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police have releaed new information regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting on the 2200 block of Stadium. Columbia police report James Sears, III, 38, of Columbia, Mo. was being actively investigated for drug distribution and an outstanding warrant for a felony probation violation. Sears was known to have been armed and dangerous. The post Columbia police identify victim in officer-involved shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police Chief Geoff Jones will speak at 5 p.m. about Wednesday afternoon's officer-involved shooting at the Petro Mart. Missouri State Highway Patrol is now investigating an officer-involved shooting at the Petro Mart at Stadium and Ash. The male victim is in his mid-30s and has life-threatening injuries. The victim was part The post Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police chief: Officer-involved shooting suspect dies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police Chief Geoff Jones said during a press conference at 5 p.m. the 38-year-old victim in the officer-involved shooting has died. Chief Jones said the victim was armed and police were looking for the man because of parole violations. Chief Jones says there will be two investigations. The first investigation will The post Columbia police chief: Officer-involved shooting suspect dies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three injured in Osage County crash

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were sent to local hospitals with injuries Thursday night after a crash in Osage County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, it happened at 6:55 p.m. on Highway 63, two miles south of Route Z. Kenneth Boeker, 58, of Rolla, was driving south on Highway 63 when The post Three injured in Osage County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Audrain County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two sent to hospital after hydroplane crash

AUDRAIN, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were taken to local hospitals in Audrian County after their car hydroplaned and crashed Thursday morning. The crash happened at 9:50 a.m. on Missouri Highway 22 about half a mile from Mexico. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the vehicle was traveling east on the highway when it The post Two sent to hospital after hydroplane crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man seriously injured in Callaway County wreck on I-70

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man is seriously injured after a wreck on Interstate 70 at mile marker 163, two miles east of Williamsburg Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report shows Princeston Little was driving west in a 2013 Dodge Durango when it slid off the roadway, The post Columbia man seriously injured in Callaway County wreck on I-70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moberly, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cause of house fire in Moberly under investigation

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a house fire in Moberly late Wednesday morning is under investigation. Police posted on Facebook asking people to avoid the area around the 900 block of Franklin Street. According to the fire department, one person in the home at the time of the fire safely made it outside. Firefighters The post Cause of house fire in Moberly under investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fulton, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people dead, one injured after carbon monoxide poisoning in Callaway County

FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people are dead and one person is recovering after a medical emergency call to the 7000 block of Kenny Drive, just south of Fulton. Officials report the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, however the investigation is ongoing. Officials report EMS personnel found two adults dead and a third adult The post Two people dead, one injured after carbon monoxide poisoning in Callaway County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Violent CrimesPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico resident shoots man reportedly firing gun at home

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Police in Mexico, Missouri, are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a man hurt. According to the Mexico Public Safety Department, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Breckenridge Street. Police said a person at a home on Breckenridge Street shot the 30-year-old man after he The post Mexico resident shoots man reportedly firing gun at home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Moniteau County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Driver arrested after deadly Moniteau County crash

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A driver involved in a deadly crash near the Moniteau/Miller County line over the weekend has been arrested. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Wolfe, 47, was arrested just after 10:10 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated that involved the death of another person.