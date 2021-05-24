Jefferson City teen arrested in connection to Arkansas homicide

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City teen was arrested in connection with an Arkansas murder.

19-year-old Travis Barker was arrested Friday in Salem, Arkansas.

Prosecutors charged him Monday with first-degree murder.

Barker is the third suspect arrested in connection to the death of David Lee Stansbury.

He will be formally indicted Tuesday.

