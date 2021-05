Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves moving into a new home—both literally and figuratively speaking. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wax figures have evidently mirrored their real-life counterparts, including the couple's decision step down as working members of the British royal family for a fresh start in California. The statues were moved away from their previous home where they stood side-by-side with the Queen and other members of the Royal family. In a statement from Madame Tussauds London, per CNN, the establishment explained that Meghan and Harry's new location within their London venue is a symbol of their "decision to swap Frogmore for...