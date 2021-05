The singer and entrepreneur Ciara and the actress and Goop head honcho Gwyneth Paltrow just sat down for in-depth, heart-to-heart chat. For a new episode of Coach Conversations, the brand’s YouTube series that invites stars like Michael B. Jordan and Lindsay Peoples Wagner to participate in talks on culture and community, the two entertainers got together to discuss modern motherhood. In their conversation, Ciara and Paltrow trade stories and lessons they’ve gleaned by raising children: what it means to be a mom today, what their mothers taught them, and how they find balance as working moms while also staying true to their desires as human beings.