newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Oilers' Josh Archibald suspended for Game 4 vs. Jets after illegal hit

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpV9P_0a9owSBr00
Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Josh Archibald (L), shown April 2, 2017, has spent the past two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald on Monday was suspended one game for clipping Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The NHL said in a statement that Archibald will miss Game 4 of the series, which is scheduled for Monday night, because of the illegal hit.

The incident occurred with 8:49 remaining in the third period of Sunday's game in Winnipeg. Archibald was given a minor penalty for tripping on the play.

The Jets, who were trailing the Oilers 4-1 at the time, scored on the ensuing power play. Winnipeg scored three goals in a three-minute span during the third period to force overtime.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers' second goal of the game pushed Winnipeg to a 5-4 comeback win and a 3-0 series lead over the Oilers.

Archibald has been held without a point in the first three games of the best-of-seven series.

The 28-year-old Archibald spent his first three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who drafted him in 2011. He later played for the Arizona Coyotes for two seasons before joining Edmonton in 2019.

Archibald has spent the past two seasons in Edmonton. He recorded 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 52 games this season.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
113K+
Followers
32K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Archibald
Person
Logan Stanley
Person
Nikolaj Ehlers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Playoff Series#The Game Awards#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Arizona Coyotes#Lead#Time#Illegal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Game Thread #53- Canucks vs Oilers

I can’t say I would blame you if you sat this one out. After all, it’s not like this is going to change things. I suppose it’s good if you wanted to see Jack Rathbone play and birthday boy Jalen Chatfield gets back into the lineup today. There’s also the...
NHLYardbarker

3 Takeaways From Jets’ 4-2 Win Over Maple Leafs

The Winnipeg Jets went out with a bang, wrapping up their regular season with a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night. With a stellar multi-point performance from Kyle Connor, Connor Hellebuyck making some miraculous saves, and a shining first line, the Jets may have what it takes to come out on top against the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Final Loss to the Jets Has Playoff Implications

In the post-game recap of the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets in both team’s final game of the season, CBC sports noted “The game meant little as both teams already have their first-round playoff matches set.”. That’s true on one hand; it didn’t impact the standings....
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Underdogs in North Division boast advantage between the pipes

No. 1 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 4 Montreal Canadiens. Why the Maple Leafs should win: The Leafs are 7-2-1 against the Canadiens this season. Toronto is an improved defensive team this season, sitting eighth in the NHL with a 2.54 goals against average. Auston Matthews is a predatory offensive star, always ready to take advantage of weak defensive play. Toronto is the NHL's sixth best offensive team. It feels like this team could make the longest playoff run a Maple Leafs team has made since 1999. But Toronto goalie Jack Campbell, as impressive he has been, has no NHL playoff experience. Let's also not forget that Toronto hasn't won a playoff round since 2004.
NHLYardbarker

Oilers Vs. Jets Series Schedule Set

The Edmonton Oilers will begin their quest for the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night. Earlier today, the NHL announced the full schedule for Round 1 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The playoffs start on Saturday night with the Boston Bruins visiting the Washington Capitals in an East Division series.
NHLdailyjournal.net

Kyle Connor score twice, Jets beat Maple Leafs 4-2 in finale

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams. Mason Appleton and Jansen Harkins, with an empty-netter, also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves to help the Jets finish 30-23-3. Pierre...
NHLAntelope Valley Press

NHL results | Friday

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Mason Appleton and Jansen Harkins, with an empty-netter, also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves to help the Jets finish 30-23-3. Pierre Engvall and Ilya...
NHLchatsports.com

North Division Playoff Preview: Edmonton Oilers with Preston Hodgkinson

Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) from sister site Copper and Blue joins the podcast to talk about the Edmonton Oilers’ season and expectations in regard to the series against the Winnipeg Jets. What is the exclamation mark of the season for Edmonton Oilers? We discuss the highlights of their year, as well...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Finish Season in 5th Place Overall

The Toronto Maple Leafs their final game of the regular season Friday night. And just like that, the 56-game schedule has come to an end. Heading into Friday night’s game, the Toronto Maple Leafs had one more foe to conquer, the Winnipeg Jets, in their final tune-up before their battle with the Montreal Canadiens, beginning Thursday.
NHLStanford Daily

Peter’s Picture: The NHL Landscape Vol. 15

It’s the most wonderful time of year to be a hockey fan. On Saturday, the Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway as the Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals, so let’s not waste any time and get to some predictions!. Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins. The East division is one of...
Healthhockeybuzz.com

Jets need good health and more to beat the Oilers

Already without Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp for Friday’s season finale against the Toronto Maple Leafs, both Paul Stastny and Pierre-Luc Dubois left the Jets victory and did not return. Even at full health, beating the Oilers in a best-of-seven series is no easy task. Doing so without four forwards...
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Kyle Turris: Back with big club

Turris was promoted to the active roster Sunday, according to CapFriendly. Turris was often a healthy scratch during the regular season and finished with just five points in 27 games. If he does crack the lineup during the playoffs, he'll likely stay in a bottom-six role.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview: First Round Predictions

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin and the bracket is set. Let’s preview and predict the first round of the postseason. The Penguins are really strong up front with the likes of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guenztel, and Bryan Rust. Jared McCann breaking out is a difference-maker. This all goes without mentioning Jason Zucker, Kasperi Kapanen, and the deadline acquisition of Jeff Carter which make them even more dangerous. They also have a formidable fourth-line led by Brandon Tanev.
NHLblackchronicle.com

NHL experts make bold 2021 playoff predictions on X factors, best series, more

The 2021 NHL season was a campaign the likes of which we’ve never seen — and hope to never see again. The game schedule was limited (both in overall volume and variety of opponents). The fan capacity was limited. Thankfully, the permutations of how the Stanley Cup Final might play out are less limited because the NHL rebrackets the final four once we get to the semifinals.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (3) Winnipeg Jets

Two North Division teams pointed in opposite directions to end the season meet in the opening round of the NHL Playoffs when the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets renew acquaintances. The Oilers finished the regular season on a 7-3-0 run, while the Jets stumbled to a 3-7-0 record. Edmonton has more than just momentum on its side ahead of this series.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Jets beat Leafs in season finale

Thank goodness that’s over. With nothing to play for and no fans in the stands to jack them up, the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs turned in a glorified pre-season game to wind up their NHL regular seasons. Call it Friday Night Light: fly-by stick checks, gentle nudges along...
NHLYardbarker

Jets’ Top 5 Games of 2020-21

The Winnipeg Jets have gave their still-at-home fans plenty to cheer about through most of the season, but not much at all down the stretch. It’s easy to forget that for the first four-fifths of the season, the Jets played quite well and were actually in contention for first place in the North Division just a month ago. Their strong play earlier in the season provided them enough insulation to capture a playoff spot despite winning only three of their final dozen games.