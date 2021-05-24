Oilers' Josh Archibald suspended for Game 4 vs. Jets after illegal hit

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Josh Archibald (L), shown April 2, 2017, has spent the past two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald on Monday was suspended one game for clipping Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The NHL said in a statement that Archibald will miss Game 4 of the series, which is scheduled for Monday night, because of the illegal hit.

The incident occurred with 8:49 remaining in the third period of Sunday's game in Winnipeg. Archibald was given a minor penalty for tripping on the play.

The Jets, who were trailing the Oilers 4-1 at the time, scored on the ensuing power play. Winnipeg scored three goals in a three-minute span during the third period to force overtime.

Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers' second goal of the game pushed Winnipeg to a 5-4 comeback win and a 3-0 series lead over the Oilers.

Archibald has been held without a point in the first three games of the best-of-seven series.

The 28-year-old Archibald spent his first three seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who drafted him in 2011. He later played for the Arizona Coyotes for two seasons before joining Edmonton in 2019.

Archibald has spent the past two seasons in Edmonton. He recorded 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 52 games this season.