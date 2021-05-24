Movie Set Disasters: 10 Of The Worst Mishaps

The Tomorrow War, and Lainey got hung up on whether or not the music sounds like “O Canada”. (She also threw in a barb that Americans wouldn’t recognize it because we don’t know “O Canada”, but come on, it’s not like we know all the words to “The Star Spangled Banner”, either.) Now, there is a full trailer for The Tomorrow War and, yeah, discussing what the trailer music sounds like is a good way to spend our time because holy hell, this movie looks DUMB. Pratt says things like, “I’m just trying to save my daughter. If I have to save the world to save her, then I’ll do it.” As a mission statement for a plot, it’s an A+ because you literally need no other words to describe this movie. But as a thing a real human being would say out loud? No. Also, Pratt is not without his onscreen talents, but saying clunker lines like this and making them sound passably plausible is not one of them. The worse the writing, the worse his acting, because he just cannot make lines like this land. Comparatively, Betty Gilpin makes “70% of draftees don’t come back” sound urgent, like a Real Problem For Real Humans. The takeaway is that Betty Gilpin should probably be the star of the movie.