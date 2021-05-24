Deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Monday night following manhunt

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - An hours-long manhunt and standoff in Fountain Monday ended with the suspect shot by law enforcement. Police and deputies had cornered the suspect inside Fountain Creek Regional Park and were attempting to negotiate when the shooting happened, an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. Exactly what prompted a deputy to fire their weapon has not been released, but officials say the suspect had made threatening actions towards law enforcement when they first encountered him Monday afternoon.