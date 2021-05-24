Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain, CO

Deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Monday night following manhunt

By Lindsey Grewe
KKTV
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - An hours-long manhunt and standoff in Fountain Monday ended with the suspect shot by law enforcement. Police and deputies had cornered the suspect inside Fountain Creek Regional Park and were attempting to negotiate when the shooting happened, an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. Exactly what prompted a deputy to fire their weapon has not been released, but officials say the suspect had made threatening actions towards law enforcement when they first encountered him Monday afternoon.

www.kktv.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Fountain, CO
Fountain, CO
Crime & Safety
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Swat#At Scene Of Shooting#Colorado Shooting#County Police#County Sheriff#Armed Police#Kktv#Pio#Epcsheriff#Travel Center#Sb Hwy#Interstate#Tactical Medical Unit#Fountain Monday#Suspect#Fire#Willow Springs Pond#Deadly Force#Epso Swat Activity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
El Paso County, COepcan.com

Security house fire reportedly fatal

A home on Cypress Drive in Security caught fire overnight and was extinguished by the Security Fire Department early Monday morning. Reportedly, firefighters found one resident deceased in the home when they entered it. As of press time (11 a.m. Monday), the home is extinguished and cordoned off, and a...
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman found dead after house fire in Security

SECURITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to a woman's death after she was found following a house fire early Monday morning in Security. The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. on Cypress Drive, which is south of Colorado Springs. EPCSO says deputies and the Security Fire Department responded The post Woman found dead after house fire in Security appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

1 killed in motorcycle crash on I-25 South in North Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle crash Saturday on I-25 that left one person dead. According to CSP, the crash happened around 8:13 p.m. near the exits at Interquest and Briargate, at milepost 152 in El Paso County. When troopers arrived, they found the rider, a Colorado Springs The post 1 killed in motorcycle crash on I-25 South in North Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Statesweetwaternow.com

Colorado Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Accident Friday

LARAMIE — A fatal crash occurred around milepost 409 on US 287 south of Laramie, Wyoming Friday morning claiming the life of an Aurora, CO man. The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover according to a statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Colorado Statethe-journal.com

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Colorado StateStar-Tribune

Colorado driver dies after rollover south of Laramie

A 22-year-old Colorado resident died Friday after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover south of Laramie. Braxton Maxwell Tatum Carbonell, of Aurora, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry north on U.S. 287 when the car exited the right side of the road. Carbonell corrected to the left before overcorrecting to the right and collided with a bridge guardrail. The car then left the road and overturned.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Champion cyclist killed in collision with DUI suspect in Colorado

News broke on Sunday that a cyclist had been killed in Lakewood, Colorado, reportedly hit by a driver that was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. The collision happened at approximately 10 AM. According to the Denver Post, the deceased cyclist has since been identified as a reigning...