House Of The Dragon: Instead Of Cancerous Targaryens, House Forrester Should’ve Been The Prequel
Game of Thrones is a globally celebrated phenomenon. It has built a fan following unlike any other. Based on the book series A Song Of Ice & Fire by George R.R. Martin, the 8 season series is readying itself for a prequel show. House Of The Dragon will take us to the yesteryears of House Targaryen as they rose to power in Westeros. While HBO is indeed planning multiple Game of Thrones spin-off series, we have a bone to pick with House Of The Dragon. House Forrester, a mysterious new noble house revealed in Telltale’s tie-in video game, could’ve been the follow-up prequel.fandomwire.com