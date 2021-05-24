newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

House Of The Dragon: Instead Of Cancerous Targaryens, House Forrester Should’ve Been The Prequel

By Bibhu Prasad Panda
fandomwire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame of Thrones is a globally celebrated phenomenon. It has built a fan following unlike any other. Based on the book series A Song Of Ice & Fire by George R.R. Martin, the 8 season series is readying itself for a prequel show. House Of The Dragon will take us to the yesteryears of House Targaryen as they rose to power in Westeros. While HBO is indeed planning multiple Game of Thrones spin-off series, we have a bone to pick with House Of The Dragon. House Forrester, a mysterious new noble house revealed in Telltale’s tie-in video game, could’ve been the follow-up prequel.

fandomwire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
Kit Harington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Targaryen#Prequel#Book Series#Telltale Games#Thrones Characters#Thrones Series#Game Of Thrones#Original Series#Westeros#House Of The Dragon#Hbo Original#Valyrian#Forresters#Castle Ironrath#Forrestors#Essos#King#House Forrester#Cancerous Targaryens#Thrones Spin Off Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesIGN

Game of Thrones Prequel House of The Dragon Casts Graham McTavish

House of the Dragon has already begun filming and HBO recently released first images for the Game of Thrones prequel series. The Hobbit’s Graham McTavish was rumoured to be a part of the series after he was spotted on the set. While speaking to Stylist, McTavish seemingly confirmed the rumours...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

House of the Dragon: Outlander Star Confirms Joining GoT Prequel Cast

Earlier this month, "Game of Thrones" and George R.R. Martin fans were treated to some first-looks at the cast from co-showrunners and executive producers Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal's upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon. Now it appears another familiar face is set to join the cast, with Outlander and Peacher star Graham McTavish confirming rumors of his joining the cast. Speaking with UK fashion magazine Stylist, the actor was asked about appearing in the highly-anticipated HBO series. "I'm enjoying that, yes," McTavish responded. "I'm really having a lot of fun. We've just started. It's a very big project, so we're getting to know each other. They're lovely people. It's great, but I can't tell you too much. I can't tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons." Previously, the Radio Times reported that McTavish was "spotted in full costume on the 'House Of The Dragon' set in Cornwall," prompting speculation as to who the actor could be portraying.
Moviesgamesradar.com

The Hobbit actor confirms he's been secretly cast in Game of Thrones prequel series

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has secretly added a new cast member – The Hobbit actor Graham McTavish. "I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started," McTavish told Stylist. "It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons."
TV Seriesrexweyler.com

Game Of Thrones: 10 Best Sansa Stark Episodes

Though fans might not have thought much of her in the beginning, Sansa Stark ended up having one of the most remarkable journeys in Game of Thrones. With the series now a memory, it is safe to say that Sansa is one of the most beloved characters the series created and someone fans were really rooting for.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

House of the Dragon: release date, cast, story and what we know so far

House of the Dragon is coming to HBO in 2022 – and the first spin-off of Game of Thrones is finally filming now, two years after the fantasy drama ended. Official images of the series have already been released by HBO, along with cast information and detailed character synopses that give us an idea of what to expect from the story.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Game of Thrones: 10,000 Ships, the new spin-off, already has a scriptwriter

House of the Dragon has already started filming, but it’s not the only Game of Thrones spin-off series that HBO is putting all its efforts into. As Deadline exclusively reveals, 10,000 Ships already has a scriptwriter. This is Amanda Segel, executive producer of series such as Helstrom or Person of Interest. HBO declined to comment.
TV Seriestheubj.com

‘10000 Ships’ A Spinoff of Game Of Thrones Gets Amanda Segel As Writer

Game of Thrones got done with its eighth season and 73 episodes. The last season of the hit fantasy drama show disappointed various fans. Nonetheless, as it really holds omnipresence all through the planet, the makers decided to encourage a couple prequel series. One of them is 10000 Ships which is as of now pushing ahead successfully.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Game of Thrones prequel 10,000 Ships lands a writer

HBO has spent a long while trying to work out how to proceed with a Game of Thrones prequel. First, there was a series starring Naomi Watts, which took place thousands of years before the main series. That was canceled after filming a pilot episode. Then there was House of the Dragon, which is currently filming and looks set to reach HBO Max in 2022.
TV Seriesshortlist.com

Another Game of Thrones spin-off revealed: has Arya Stark link

There's a new Game of Thrones spin-off said to be in the works and this one is set to bring warrior queens and some interesting link backs to the original, wildly successful HBO series. We all know that House of the Dragon is filming right now. That one is the...
TV SeriesInverse

10,000 Ships can fix Game of Thrones' biggest mistake

Game of Thrones fans, rejoice! HBO is continuing to invest in the fantasy world of Westeros with a new spinoff series. According to Deadline, the network has tapped Person of Interest and Helstrom writer Amanda Segel to pen a Game of Thrones spinoff tentatively titled 10,000 Ships. Little is known about the project, but its basic premise has the potential to set up one of the most exciting, refreshing Thrones spinoffs currently in the works at HBO (at least of the ones we know about).
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Author of Game of Thrones: 10,000 Ships series announced

Amanda Segal will write 10,000 Ships, which will be set 1000 years before Game of Thrones, which will be about Princess Nymeria. DeadlineAccording to the report, HBO Helstrom producer Amanda Segal decided to write the 10,000 Ships project. The series is one of HBO’s 3 new Game of Thrones projects. The story takes place a thousand years ago and will be about Princess Nymeria and the surviving Rhoynars from ancient myths in the time of Westeros.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Hannah Waddingham Details Being Waterboarded on Set for 10 Hours

Many “Ted Lasso” fans are surprised the first time they learn that Hannah Waddingham is a “Game of Thrones” veteran, and not just any “Game of Thrones” veteran. Waddingham starred in the series as Unella, one of the Septa of the Faith of the Seven, who served under the cult leader-ish High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce). Unella tortures Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and famously shouts “shame” during Cersei’s walk of atonement to the Red Keep. Once Cersei regains her power, she turns the tables on Unella and imprisons her. The last viewers saw of Unella, she was being tortured by Cersei and left in the brutal hands of The Mountain.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The next spin-off of Game of Thrones that HBO prepares

According to a recognized medium, HBO would be preparing a new spin-off of Game of Thrones. Find out all the details that are known so far below. After the enormous success that was Game of Thrones on the small screen, there is no doubt that HBO wants to continue squeezing this story that gave it so much joy. In this way, the channel began to think about what were the other stories of George RR Martin that could have its own fiction and rebuild what the original series achieved. With a spin-off already confirmed and underway, a renowned media assure that they are thinking of carrying out another story.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Why Game of Thrones Fans Think an Outlander Star Has Been Cast in the Prequel

Watch: "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On. From the Highlands to Westeros. The Game of Thrones prequel series, titled House of the Dragon, may've just welcomed a beloved Outlander star to its cast. Earlier this week, Reddit users circulated a photo where Graham McTavish, who is best known for playing Dougal Mackenzie in the Starz historical drama, appeared to be on the set of House of the Dragon.