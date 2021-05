POCATELLO — A local victim of an alleged domestic battery is frustrated that the defendant will no longer face any felony charges for the incident. Jordan J. Steele, 30, of Pocatello, initially faced over four decades in prison for allegedly stabbing the woman with a drywall saw before attempting to strangle her. However, Steele recently reached a plea deal with prosecutors that reduces the maximum amount of time he could spend in jail to just six months, according to court records.