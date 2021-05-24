Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gove by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gove; Greeley; Logan; Wallace; Wichita FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Kansas, including the following areas, Gove, Greeley, Logan, Wallace and Wichita. * From this evening through Monday morning * Rainfall amounts over the past 24 hours ranged from very little to as much as 5.5 inches. Another round of thunderstorms are expected tonight and could create flash flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall last night. * Areas that experienced flash flooding Saturday night have a heightened threat for additional flash flooding tonight.