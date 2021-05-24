Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 24 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 284 and 290. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov