Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pecos THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS AND WEST CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES At 731 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms occurred over the area, resulting in arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Pecos and West Central Terrell Counties This includes the following streams and drainages Downie Draw, Dry Creek, Pyle Draw, Big Canyon and Sanderson Canyon.