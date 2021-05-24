Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.