Pecos County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL PECOS COUNTY At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 24 miles southeast of Fort Stockton, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Pecos County. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 284 and 290. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Northwestern Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 310 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 25 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pecos The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Midland. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chisos Basin; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Lower Brewster County; Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS...WESTERN BREWSTER AND SOUTHEASTERN JEFF DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 828 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport to Terlingua. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms, with localized blowing dust. Locations impacted include Alpine, Panther Junction, Big Bend National Park, Alpine-Casparis Municipal Airport, Chisos Basin, Study Butte, Persimmon Gap, Marathon, Terlingua, Terlingua Ranch Lodge, Santiago Peak, Elephant Mountain Wildlife Management Area, Terlingua Ranch Airport and Elephant Mountain.