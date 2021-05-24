Friends, family mourn death of girl, 15
AVERY — It was a sad weekend for the family and friends of Norwalk resident Alli Jo Kurdinat, 15, who died Friday in a car accident. "We are saddened to share the news of the passing of student Alli Kurdinat, a sophomore in EHOVE's Career Exploration program from Norwalk High School," EHOVE released in a statement. "We offer our sincere condolences to her family and friends. As a school, we are doing everything we can to support our students. We know this event will have a profound effect on everyone who knew Alli.sanduskyregister.com