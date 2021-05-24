Friends, family mourn death of girl, 15

COLLINS — WELCOME BACK! We will be having three in-house services on Sunday and will also continue our live stream, but it will start at 8 a.m. If possible, we would love to see you in the building. At West Hartland (1401 Zenobia Road Norwalk) Sunday School starts at 8:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. At Collins (4290 Hartland Center Road Collins) Sunday School is 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with your choice of worship times. Either come for the 8 or 11 a.m. service. We welcome you to either. A junior church is available at the 11 a.m. service. The message this week is titled “Never Alone."