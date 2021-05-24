Boys Volleyball: Williamstown outlasts Washington Twp. (PHOTOS)
Williamstown defeated Washington Township in three sets, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17, in Sewell. Lorenzo Bonomo led the way for Williamstown (17-2) with a team-high 11 kills and 11 digs with two blocks and two aces. Drew McNellis also recorded nine kills, thee blocks, four aces, and two digs and Osco Williams and Mike Martino both added five kills on the day. Christian Ramos also notched 24 assists, seven digs, three aces, and two kills.www.nj.com