Williamstown, NJ

Boys Volleyball: Williamstown outlasts Washington Twp. (PHOTOS)

NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Williamstown defeated Washington Township in three sets, 25-14, 25-21, 25-17, in Sewell. Lorenzo Bonomo led the way for Williamstown (17-2) with a team-high 11 kills and 11 digs with two blocks and two aces. Drew McNellis also recorded nine kills, thee blocks, four aces, and two digs and Osco Williams and Mike Martino both added five kills on the day. Christian Ramos also notched 24 assists, seven digs, three aces, and two kills.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

