Waco, TX

Master plan for Waco public art funded by federal NEA grant

By Carl Hoover
WacoTrib.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA national arts grant may shape public art in Waco by underwriting a city master plan that would guide what gets created, where it’s exhibited and how people and businesses can become involved. Waco arts nonprofit Creative Waco recently won a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nea#Community Projects#Master Plan#Creative Arts#Nea#Creative Waco#City Center Waco#National Resource Network#Doris Miller Memorial#Sculpture Zoo#Public Arts#Waco Planning#Major Public Projects#Public Officials#Imagine Waco#City Planning#Participation#City Chief#Neighborhood Associations#City Property
