newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mali's president and PM arrested by mutinous soldiers

By BABA AHMED and KRISTA LARSON
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Fani_0a9otLDn00

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Mutinous soldiers arrested Mali's transitional president and prime minister Monday hours after a government reshuffle left out two members of the junta that had seized power in a coup nine months earlier, the African Union and United Nations said.

A joint statement issued along with the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS and other members of the international community called for the immediate release of President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who were taken to the Kati military headquarters.

Those who signed on to the joint statement called for Mali's political transition “to resume its course and conclude within the established timeframe."

“The international community rejects in advance any act of coercion, including forced resignations,” the statement said. “They emphasize that the ill-considered action taken today carries the risk of weakening the mobilization of the international community in support of Mali.”

The developments raised new alarm about whether the transitional government would be able to move ahead freely with plans to organize new democratic elections as promised by next February in Mali, where the U.N. is spending $1.2 billion a year on a peacekeeping mission.

The two leaders were sworn in last September after the ruling military junta agreed to hand over power to a civilian transitional government under growing international pressure.

The junta had grabbed power a month earlier after mutinous soldiers encircled the home of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and fired shots into the air. He later resigned on national television under duress, saying he did not want blood to be shed in order for him to stay in office.

The soldiers then went on state television hours later calling themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People and promising a swift return to civilian rule. However, Monday's developments appeared to throw that promise into question.

The arrests came just an hour or so after a new government Cabinet was announced. Notably it did not include Interior Security Minister Modibo Kone or Defense Minister Sadio Camara, both junta supporters. No reason was given for their exclusion, but the move suggested mounting divisions within the transitional government.

There has been widespread concern the upheaval in Mali over the past year has further set back efforts to contain the militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State groups.

Islamic extremists took control of major towns in northern Mali after the 2012 coup. Only a 2013 military intervention led by the former colonial power France pushed extremists out of those towns. France and a U.N. force have continued to battle the extremist rebels, who operate in rural areas and regularly attack roads and cities.

___

Associated Press writer Baba Ahmed reported this story in Bamako and AP writer Krista Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
30K+
Followers
51K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Military Junta#West African#Bamako#Senegal#Military Rule#Bamako#Ap#The African Union#Ecowas#U N#Cabinet#Defense#Al Qaida#Associated Press#National Committee#Interior Security#Islamic State#Mutinous Soldiers#Northern Mali
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Related
PoliticsWenatchee World

Mali's former coup chief takes power after military arrests president

BAMAKO, Mali — International pressure increased on Mali's military leaders to free the president and prime minister on Tuesday, a day after their arrest deepened a political crisis and threatened to derail a transition to democratic elections. President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane have been detained at a...
World101 WIXX

Military arrest Mali’s president, prime minister and defence minister – sources

BAMAKO (Reuters) – Military officers in Mali arrested the president, prime minister and defence minister of the country’s interim government after a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, multiple diplomatic and government sources told Reuters. President Bah Ndaw, Prime Minister Moctar Ouane and defence minister Souleymane Doucoure were all taken to a...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Mali’s interim president and PM ‘resign’ while under military arrest

Mali’s interim president and prime minister have reportedly “resigned”, two days after they were arrested by the military in a widely condemned coup, according to an aide to the military-appointed interim vice-president. Both civilian leaders, the president, Bah Ndaw, and the prime minister, Moctar Ouane, remained under military arrest on...
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mali’s transitional president resigns while in detention

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Mali’s transitional president and prime minister will be released from detention gradually after resigning in the presence of international arbitrators who are in the West African nation to mediate the political crisis, the adviser to the military authority who detained the two leaders said late Wednesday.
Worlddallassun.com

Mali President, PM Released From Military Custody

Officials in Mali say the country's interim president and prime minister have been released, one day after they resigned while in military custody. The military arrested interim president Bah N'daw and his prime minister, Moctar Ouane, on Monday in the capital, Bamako, triggering a fresh political crisis in the troubled West African country.
PoliticsVoice of America

 Mali President, PM Resign After Arrest, Confirming 2nd Coup in 9 Months

Mali’s interim president and prime minister have resigned following their arrest by the military, in what amounts to a second coup for the troubled West African county in nine months. President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane resigned according to a statement Wednesday from Baba Cissé, an aide to...
Politicsthesoufancenter.org

IntelBrief: Mali Military Coup Threatens Progress Against Jihadists in the Sahel

Mali’s latest military coup appears to be a power play by high-ranking officers seeking to topple the Malian transitional government, itself brought on by a coup. The second coup in Bamako in under a year highlights the fragility of Mali’s democracy and threatens the ongoing fight against a range of jihadist groups operating in the Sahel.
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Islamists attack church baptism, kill 15 in Burkina Faso

Muslim terrorists are suspected in the murder of 15 Christians during a baptism ceremony in the African nation of Burkina Faso. Violent acts linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have multiplied across Central Africa this year. In a report by International Christian Concern (ICC), Colonel Salfo Kabor, governor of...
AfricaForeign Policy

Nigeria Is a Failed State

Nigeria has long teetered on the precipice of failure. But now, unable to keep its citizens safe and secure, Nigeria has become a fully failed state of critical geopolitical concern. Its failure matters because the peace and prosperity of Africa and preventing the spread of disorder and militancy around the globe depend on a stronger Nigeria.
Violent Crimesmarketresearchtelecast.com

French journalist Olivier Dubois kidnapped by Al Qaeda-related jihadists in Mali

A French journalist, a contributor to various media, said that it was kidnapped in early April in Mali for jihadists linked to Al Qaeda, in a video of undetermined origin that circulated this Wednesday on social networks. A person in charge of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris confirmed the “disappearance” of the journalist Olivier Dubois, who has collaborated with media such as the daily Libération or Le Point Afrique.
WorldHuman Rights Watch

South Sudan’s Arms Embargo Still Crucial for Civilian Protection

The United Nations Security Council should renew an arms embargo on South Sudan this week along with travel bans and asset freezes on designated government officials. With attacks on civilians and aid workers in South Sudan rising, the arms embargo – which expires May 31 – remains a crucial brake on further abuses.
PoliticsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Belarus' leader seeks Russia's support amid showdown with EU

MOSCOW — (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader discussed closer economic ties with Russia on Friday, as he sought support from his main backer amid a bruising showdown with the European Union over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has found...
Politicsthenationalnews.com

Somalia to hold elections within 60 days, government says

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and regional state presidents signed an agreement to allow elections to take place after months of delays, the state-run broadcaster said on Twitter. Clan elders were meant to have selected legislators in December, who in turn were due to elect a new president on...
AfricaCouncil on Foreign Relations

Islamic State in West Africa Now Dominates in Northeast Nigeria

The Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) has announced that it has replaced Abubakar Shekau with Abu Musab al-Barnawi. Abu Musab "takes over all territories that were under Shekau. The immediate replacement of Shekau was a major revenge against the former Boko Haram leader that exhibited ‘highhandedness and ruthlessness’ against humanity in the Northeast." The announcement also included that ISWA had arrested thirty top commanders that were loyal to Shekau.
ImmigrationHuman Rights Watch

Nordic Countries: Repatriate Nationals from Northeast Syria

Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden should promptly repatriate their nationals unlawfully held in life-threatening conditions in northeast Syria, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to the four governments today. The 164 Nordic nationals include up to 114 children, more than half under age 6. The Nordic detainees are among...
Militarynewsitem.com

AP Interview: NATO chief says Afghan forces can cope alone

ABOARD HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH (AP) — NATO has helped provide security in Afghanistan for almost two decades but the government and armed forces in the conflict-torn country are strong enough to stand on their own feet without international troops to back them, the head of the military organization said Thursday.