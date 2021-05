College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the UNLV season with what you need to know. UNLV Rebels College Football Preview 2021: Offense. – The Rebels were going to need a total redo no matter what, but the hope was for head coach Marcus Arroyo to be able to do a whole lot more with the offense in his first season. The O averaged just 331 yards and 17 points per game, there weren’t many downfield pass plays, and the ground game struggled. It all starts with an improvement on …